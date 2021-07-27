Clark County 4-H leaders warn fairgoers after assault reports at fairgrounds

Clark County 4-H leadership issued an alert to families following several reports of assaults at the fairgrounds.
A group of up to 10 juvenile boys are thought to have carried out the assaults, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. among people walking to the parking lot, said Dean Blair, Clark County Fair executive director.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Andy Reynolds confirmed with the News-Sun that the group of juveniles have allegedly attacked individuals, mostly children, who are walking in dark spaces. Reynolds said there have been one or two reports every night since the fair began. No serious injuries have been reported as a result of the attacks, but X-rays were taken of one person at an area hospital following an attack.
The fair board is working closely with the sheriff’s office to create preventive safety measures, such as more deputies on patrol and better illumination, Blair told the News-Sun.
“We’re going to light this place up like a Christmas tree best we can back there in the parking lot area where this happened so hopefully it never, ever happens again,” Blair said. “We hated that this happened.”
The fair board decided to keep on track lights, whether or not an event is scheduled for that area, and to bring in light towers.
“The Clark County Fair Board has been nothing but supportive, and they’re out there with us all the way,” Reynolds told the News-Sun. “We want this to be a family-oriented event.”
Fairgoers who witness unsafe behavior can report it to fair management and law enforcement. Fairgoers also can call 937-328-2560 or 937-521-3287 to report threatening behavior, but in emergency situations, attendees should dial 911.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the reported attacks.
“Keep your eyes and ears open,” Blair said.
Brooke Spurlock contributed to this report.