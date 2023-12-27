Clark and Champaign Counties

Clark State College received a $12,000 grant, the Fund for Higher Education award, from the Dayton Foundation. The funding was available from fall of 2022 through summer of 2023 and was used for students experiencing academic challenges.

The college created the Academic Engagement Program in fall of last year to support students in academic distress. Students on academic intervention are paired with a case manager to help ensure the student’s personal and academic needs are met.

The grant has helped provide 30 students in financial distress pay for textbooks, laptops, and tuition due to not meeting federal standards for financial aid.

The goal was to credit students with engagement for things they are already doing and not placing requirements to meet with specific individuals or resources. STAFF REPORT

Springfield

Headline goes here

The Clark County Retired Teachers Association will award multiple $1,000 scholarships to future teachers in the spring.

Applicants for this competitive award must have graduated from any of the eight public high schools in Clark County and will be a junior or senior in the Fall of 2024 in a college or university with a 2.5 GPA in a teacher-training program.

Further requirements and an application form for the scholarship can be found in the Outreach link on the website at CCRTAOhio.com. The deadline for applying is March 20, 2024. STAFF REPORT

Springfield

Headline goes here

Auditions for Springfield Civic Theatre’s production of “The Bigfoot Letters” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 3 at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane.

The play has five parts for women, seven for men and five that can be either gender. Performances will be Feb. 22 through 24 in the John Legend Theater.

Directed by Ed Knapp, “The Bigfoot Letters” is a comedy about a rural Ohio woman who runs over Bigfoot with her pickup, then decides to raise the orphaned baby. Soon an amateur Bigfoot enthusiast, the local sheriff, and a blowhard pastor pursue the woman, all vying to determine the fate of the infant creature.

Learn more at the play’s website, thebigfootletters.com. STAFF REPORT

Springfield

Headline goes here

United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., hosts three monthly support groups that are open to the public.

Diabetes Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month for those diagnosed with Diabetes and those who love and care for them. Clark Champaign Diabetes Association (CCDA) provides information and resources including nutrition and medication from experts in the field.

Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. It provides grief information, education and support, and the chance to interact with others who are grieving.

Stroke Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month for individuals who have experienced a stroke and those who love and care for them. Mercy Health - Springfield provides information and resources, including the latest research and therapy options available, from experts in the field. STAFF REPORT

Springfield

Headline goes here

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave. in Springfield, will host a Rainbow Table lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. every Friday. Everyone is welcome. The Food Pantry is open from 9 to 10:45 a.m. every second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month, and is closed the first Wednesday of the month. The Outreach Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Donations accepted during open hours. STAFF REPORT

Send us news, community events

The Springfield News-Sun publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The News-Sun also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed.

Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to sns-local@coxinc.com. Submit your events at springfieldnewssun.com/events. STAFF REPORT