Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to headline Springfield NAACP event

The Springfield Chapter NAACP’s largest fundraiser of the year will feature a national civil rights figure, attorney Benjamin Crump, in a program that Denise Williams, chapter president, hopes “will bring some unity within the community.”

The 10th Freedom Fund Event will be Sunday, Nov. 19, at Christ in Us Ministries, 313 W. High St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m. Bishop Ronald Logan from Greater Grace Temple will emcee the event. Because of the expected crowd, dinner will not be included. The venue is able to seat roughly 1,100 guests.

“I am so excited. We have never achieved anything of this magnitude,” Williams said.

Williams met Crump briefly as attorneys, the Eric Cole family and she outlined a lawsuit filed against the city in 2022 for Cole’s death. Cole died after he had called 911 for help and a police cruiser struck him as he was wounded in the street.

Crump, said Williams, “provided me with lots of encouragement” during that meeting.

“He is very personable, very serious about civil rights,” she said, “a powerful civil rights leader for all of us.”

Williams, who spoke out recently about racism regarding Springfield’s recent influx of Haitian immigrants and who is focused on reducing gun violence here, said: “Our city is in such disarray now. My hope is that we can come together as one.

“I am hoping by this event, it will bring some unity within the community.”

Williams credited Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott, who started in the role in January this year, for improved communication and outreach., calling her “phenomenal.”

“I am thankful for our friendship and our trust that we have placed in each other,” Williams said. “We need to rally behind her. We need to let her know as the Black community we definitely support her.”

She said the local NAACP leadership team worked for months to land Crump’s appearance.

“The goal is to have something of this magnitude every year for the community,” Williams said.

Tickets for the Freedom Fund Event are $60 and available on Eventbrite or at the Springfield NAACP office, 20 S. Limestone St., Suite 20. The office will be open for ticket sales from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week.

NAACP membership is also available at $30 a year, Williams said.

Those with questions should call the office at 937-521-2650.