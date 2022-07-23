A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming

The scent apparently smells delicious to Sumatra’s carrion-eating beetles and flesh flies, who come to pollinate the corpse flower during its bloom. After pollination, it wilts and returns to hibernation.

“The odor, color, and temperature, which can rise to 98 degrees, of the flower are meant to attract pollinators that are attracted to dead animals,” said Jerome Stenger, Cincinnati Zoo horticulturist. “Since the Discovery Forest greenhouse isn’t crawling with dung beetles and flesh flies, we are trying to get our hands on some pollen so we can help Morticia pollinate!”

The Cincinnati Zoo describes the smell as a delightful combination of Limburger cheese, rotting fish and smelly feet.

Morticia, now four feet tall, can be seen in the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Discovery Forest.

Corpse flowers are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The flower does not have an annual blooming cycle — instead, energy is stored in a large underground stem from which the bloom emerges when sufficient energy has been collected, according to the U.S. Botanic Garden.

This makes the time between blooms unpredictable — it can take up to a decade between blooms.

In June 2019, just before Morticia arrived in Cincinnati, visitors at the Tropical Bamboo Nursery & Gardens in Loxahatchee, Florida, were able to experience their own corpse flower’s bloom. The last time their flower bloomed was 2014.