Cincinnati declares Friday ‘Taylor Swift’ day; city tops Airbnb search list for weekend

One of the top trending searches for people using Airbnb to plan where to stay this weekend is Cincinnati.

It is likely the two-day stop of the Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” at Paycor Stadium in the downtown area that has people looking for places to spend the night. The tour has shows on Friday and Saturday and is expected to bring a whopping $92 million to the city as people visit and spend here.

Friday is “Taylor Swift Day” in Cincinnati. But events occur throughout the 2-day tour stop to “Swiftinnati,” as its been dubbed.

Other current top searches on Airbnb for the Independence Day weekend include:

Louisville, Ky.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Mykonos, Greece

Boulder, Co.

Amalfi, Italy

Florence, Italy

Sorrento, Italy

Interlaken, Switzerland

Panama City, Fla.

According to our partners at WCPO, things really kick off around 10 a.m. Thursday with the arrival of the official Taylor Swift merchandise trailer that will be parked on Race Street just south of Freedom Way.

On Friday and Saturday, Swift fans will be “Taygating” from noon to 7 p.m. at The Banks, where the merch trailer will be parked, plus there will be a friendship bracelet making station, a hair-braiding station, a glitter makeup station and multiple food trucks.

There will also be phone charging stations throughout the area.

People not going to see Swift are warned that there are Cincinnati Reds games happening at Great American Ballpark both days and an FC Cincinnati match on Saturday evening.

