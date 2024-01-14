Chef Mindy Shea to share skills with Cooking Classes at The Nook

So, it makes sense for her to teach others some of her cooking skills.

“There are a lot of people who like to cook, who don’t know how. So, my goal was to take those people to the next level, too,” Shea said.

Shea, an executive chef from Carlisle living in West Chester, competed on Season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages, which premiered in September 2022 on FOX.

“I had to take the opportunity to find what was right for me, and I really feel like surpassing mental health issues, changing careers at 40, and going on a reality TV show, which is nuts anyways, I feel like I have taken life to a whole different level,” said Shea.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, she held a corporate job at Kettering Medical Center. During the pandemic, she started her own home meal delivery service and it “blew up,” and that put her on the path of doing what she loves — cooking.

“I grew up on a farm in a rural area, and we always ate farm-to-table. So, I always got really interested in why my grandma was snapping beans and what did she put in them that make them taste so good,” Shea said. “… But I wanted to wear the fancy clothes, have the corner office, and drive the fancy car. So, I went off to college and did all that, but when the pandemic hit, I was furloughed. They cut my hours way back, and I decided that was a good opportunity for me to leave the industry and start a dream career.”

“The dream was to have a catering company, be an executive chef, and work somewhere where I was doing my happy thing, my passion and my pride. Putting myself on a plate was so important to me,” she said.

Shea worked at Cozy’s Café and Pub in Liberty Twp. part-time before landing her first executive chef position at Sunshine Retirement Living in July 2022.

It’s the pursuit of her dream and that same passion that led her to The Nook in the summer of last year. Shea serves as the executive chef at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton.

As the chef for the nation’s largest indoor sports complex and the area’s second-largest conference center, Chef Mindy is tasked with creating delicious menu items for concessions, the tapas restaurant, weddings, events and so much more.

“So, the beauty of what we do here is we have a menu, and when you book with us, you have an opportunity to look at the menu. The Honey-Glazed Soy Flank Steak is one of our biggest sellers, especially for weddings, and our salmon, and we have a lot of creative freedom when it comes to making these things better. So, my team and I will try new things and build new recipes, for example…So, with that creative freedom, we’ve been able to really pump out some incredibly beautiful dishes for weddings, and banquets,” Shea said.

Now, she is teaching others how to perfect their own meals through Cooking Classes at The Nook.

She said, “I’m good at helping my team cultivate really special, delicious, and beautiful dishes, and this is an opportunity for me to teach the community. I think Hamilton will benefit from having us here, but now, it’s the source of all things. You can go to the gym, or you can have a wedding here. We have tournaments, the concessions, and all the things we have here that make us different. Now, you also have the ability to learn to cook like the chef.”

The classes are on the third Wednesday of the month, Shea said. The themes for the courses will vary, based on community input and some of the things people have been asking about.

The next class will be held on Jan. 17. The class will focus on Steaks and Bourbon. Shea will teach attendees how to make the perfect medium rare steak, whether grilling or using the stove. The cost of the course is $100. For more details and to register, go to https://bit.ly/3tKeXy7. Class registration includes a 2 oz. pour of house bourbon.

“There are things that people specifically struggle with, and they have been asking questions like, ‘hey, I really don’t understand steak temperatures, can you explain that? Or can you tell me why I would cook this a certain way? Or why does the fat not render? So, its education, but you come away with a whole steak and a bourbon pour, and the goal is to teach participants,” Shea said.

She will have note cards about temperatures, talk about different steak cuts, and how to diamond mark your grill, she said.

“Everybody will get to have a New York Strip at this one, so you’ll be able to watch me do it, cook your own, and then you eat it with your bourbon pour. We’ll talk about flavors, and how the two work together,” Shea said.

On Feb. 21, the “Valentine’s Dinner for 2″ class will be geared toward couples, family, or two friends, who will learn to make a romantic dinner for two, featuring pan seared duck breast with a beautiful l’orange sauce.

“For February, I’m going to test the waters with a Valentine’s option where you get to come in with your partner, spouse, or your sister for a dinner for two. I will teach you how to pan-sear duck. It’s something not a lot of people have had, but it’s super good for you, and quite delicious,” said Shea.

Guests will learn about place settings, everyone will cook together, and Shea will offer instruction throughout the evening.

“We will talk about pan-searing any poultry, and what it takes to get to the right temperatures, and the dangers behind Salmonella and things like that. Once your food is done, I’ll teach you how to plate it, you get to walk out to the dining room, which will be set for you, and you get to sit down and eat what you’ve cooked,” Shea said.

On March 20, Chef Mindy will share her Master Sommelier knowledge for a class on building an impressive charcuterie board and she will teach the class how to smell, taste, and view wine.

She said in April, May, June, the focus will be more on summer with things like barbecuing, pulled pork, and how to make sauces. Toward the end of the year, other topics might include “How to make a soup out of nothing, based on what’s in your fridge,” or “How to prepare for parties.”

Participants will learn tips on how to feed their families, saving money, and more.

“This is a great opportunity for the City of Hamilton. Please come in, see our big kitchen, see our amazing facilities, and then talk to us. We’re happy to talk to you and walk you through what we do in a day, how we find passion in our food, and we love getting to know the community.”