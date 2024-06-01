Champaign County woman found dead in Brush Lake

Deputies found a woman dead in Brush Lake after relatives reported her missing.
According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, relatives of Denise N. Fairchild, 52, of Woodstock, called the Champaign County Dispatch Center on Tuesday, concerned for her wellbeing because they had been unable to reach her. Deputies searched her home and based on information from family members on locations she frequented, they searched the Brush Lake area and found her in the water.
According to the release, Northeast Champaign County Fire and EMS removed Fairchild from the water and pronounced her dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office and Champaign County Coroner’s office are investigating.
