Champaign County woman found dead in Brush Lake

16 minutes ago
Deputies found a woman dead in Brush Lake after relatives reported her missing.

According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, relatives of Denise N. Fairchild, 52, of Woodstock, called the Champaign County Dispatch Center on Tuesday, concerned for her wellbeing because they had been unable to reach her. Deputies searched her home and based on information from family members on locations she frequented, they searched the Brush Lake area and found her in the water.

According to the release, Northeast Champaign County Fire and EMS removed Fairchild from the water and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and Champaign County Coroner’s office are investigating.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

