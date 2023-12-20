Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Oreo! Oreo was found in the woods by Paws Animal Shelter. Someone must have dumped him, and since they didn’t leave him in a carrier, he decided to run into the woods and hide. We don’t know how long he was there before someone who was out watering plants heard him crying. A volunteer went out with food and was able to coax him out. Once he had eaten, he was happy to be caught. He’s now in one of the kitten rooms, and he’s having a ball playing with his roommates and with all the volunteers and visitors who stop by. He especially loves playing with the fishing pole toys. Oreo is a very sweet young cat who would blend in well with virtually any family. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED