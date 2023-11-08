Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Judy! Judy was found as a stray in Champaign County when just 4-weeks-old. She was brought to Paws where she went into foster care right away. Judy was showered with love, which shows in her personality. She is a super sweet, friendly, and playful kitten who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED