Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
31 minutes ago
X

Meet Judy! Judy was found as a stray in Champaign County when just 4-weeks-old. She was brought to Paws where she went into foster care right away. Judy was showered with love, which shows in her personality. She is a super sweet, friendly, and playful kitten who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Springfield commission candidate Tackett beats 30-year incumbent...
3
Clark County voters approve mental health, senior services levies
4
Springfield-Clark CTC’s new building levy fails
5
Clerk of Courts incumbent Sheila Rice records easy win
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top