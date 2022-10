Sylvester is a 2-year-old neutered black and white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Come meet him in the Kool Kats room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED