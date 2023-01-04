springfield-news-sun logo
Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
57 minutes ago

Elliott is an 8-week-old kitten who loves to chase toys and play, play, play. He was found in a taped up box with two other kittens, left abandoned in a parking lot. Luckily, they are safe and warm now and looking for a home to grow up in. They will do well in just about any home. Come meet them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

