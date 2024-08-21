Champaign County Pet of the Week

Jean Grey was a beloved pet who sadly had to be surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter because of a family medical emergency. Her owner’s mother very suddenly went blind, so she had to move in with her mother to take care of her. Unfortunately her mother is highly allergic to cats, as is the rest of her family. Therefore, she had to find a place to take Jean Grey and we were able to make room for her given the dire circumstances. She is a very sweet cat and she gets along well with all of her roommates. She loves to play, and she also really enjoys being petted. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED