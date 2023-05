Meet Nefertiti. She is a big beautiful 2-year-old spayed tabby. Nefertiti is friendly but on the quiet side. She is looking for a safe, happy place to call home. Come meet her in the Catcabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED