Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nobel was found as a stray in Mechanicsburg and was being fed by someone for a year. As an unspayed female she naturally became pregnant and gave birth to four kittens. When the kittens were 4-months-old, Nobel and the kittens were surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter. Her babies are all weaned now and she is ready to be a pampered princess in a home of her own. She has very distinctive markings. Stop by and meet this sweet, beautiful young cat at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

17 minutes ago
