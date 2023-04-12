Champaign County Pet of the Week

Baby is a 3-year-old spayed female who was abandoned in pretty rough shape a year ago. She has healed up well and is a very loving cat. Baby is hoping for a home that has a peaceful window to watch out. She likes to play and get attention but doesn’t care too much for a lot of other distractions from her feline roommates. Come meet her in the ZEN room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED