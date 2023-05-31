Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nala is a very pretty 1-year-old black and white cat. She came to the shelter pregnant and had her four kittens in a foster home. They have been weened. She has been spayed, and Nala is now looking for her fur-ever home. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED