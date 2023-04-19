Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nova is a beautiful 1-1/2-year-old spayed female. She is one of last year’s kittens who has been overlooked, maybe because she’s a little on the quiet side. Nova is a gentle soul who would love to find a home that will appreciate her need for a quiet place where she can relax and be petted. Come visit her in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED