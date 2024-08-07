Champaign County Pet of the Week

Spanky and his three siblings were put outside of a house in Springfield. A neighbor took them in for a few weeks, as they were way too young to be out. However, she wasn’t able to keep them, so she brought them to Paws Animal Shelter to find their forever homes. The four siblings have taken over Kitty Cove, one of our kitten rooms at the shelter, and they’re having a blast. They absolutely love to play, especially with fishing pole toys. When those aren’t available, they love to play with one another, chasing each other around and wrestling. They also enjoy bird watching at the window in their room. They’re all super sweet and loving and would be wonderful additions to any family. Come see Spanky and his gang at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED