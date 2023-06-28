X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
1 hour ago

Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’a a very handsome orange and white cat who would love to find a home where he’s the only cat in the house. Peanut is good natured, friendly and on the quiet side. Meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the Kool Katz room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

