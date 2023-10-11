Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
33 minutes ago
X

Meet Hazard! Hazard and his three brothers were found as strays on Kingscreek Road and brought to Paws Animal Shelter when they were just two weeks old. That’s way too young to be on their own. In spite of a rough start in life, Hazard is one of the sweetest cats you could ever meet and will make a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

