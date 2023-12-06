Champaign County Pet of the Week

Keenon was surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter by his owner, as she was losing her home in just a few days and had nowhere to go. While he was confused at being in a shelter, he adjusted very quickly, especially after he got out of quarantine (no one likes being in a cage in the clinic). He gets along with his roommates in the Kool Katz room, one of our adult cat rooms where he currently lives. He loves attention and playing with the fishing pole toys. He’s one of the first in the room to greet our visitors. I take my 95-year old mother to the shelter once a week, and he sits on her lap or right beside her the entire time she’s in his room. He would be a wonderful addition to virtually any family, especially if you’re looking for a loving lap cat. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED