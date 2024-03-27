Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Clementine! Clementine was found as a stray kitten in St. Paris and was brought to Paws Animal Shelter to find a forever home. She’s a very sweet, loving, and playful kitten who gets along well with the other kittens in her room. She’s in a room with a lot of nice kitten friends, so that always helps with our new kitten’s adjustment. Clementine really likes attention and would be a wonderful additions to just about any family. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED