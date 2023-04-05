Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Gemma. She is a 2-1/2-year-old spayed tabby. Gemma is a quiet, sweet kitty who loves people; however, she is not fond of dogs. She’s looking for a home without any of those. Other than that, Gemma will do well in just about any home. Come meet her in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED