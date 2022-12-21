springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
13 minutes ago

Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’s a very handsome orange and white cat who would love to find a home where he’s the only cat in the house. Peanut is good natured, friendly and on the quiet side. Come meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the Kool Katz room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
South Charleston houses experience power outages ahead of bitterly cold...
3
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County
4
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
5
New Springfield police chief to be sworn in tonight
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top