Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Ralph! Ralph arrived at Paws Animal Shelter with his three siblings. They were orphaned when they were just tiny. Their momma had them in a garage, and then she disappeared and never returned, so she presumably died. A nice family took them in and bottle fed them until their own cat realized he didn’t want them around. They then found their way to Paws and went straight into a foster home to be socialized as they were very shy. When they returned to the shelter they were still on the shy side, but our team of volunteers continued to work with them and today you couldn’t ask for friendlier cats. Ralph just adores playing with his brother, Oscar, and he’s super friendly with people too. He’s ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet this sweet young cat. Put in an application to adopt him and hopefully his brother to keep him company. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED