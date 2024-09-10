Carters’ Junk Drawer draws Hot Wheels collectors near and far to New Carlisle

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
11 hours ago
X

New Carlisle games and toy shop Carters’ Junk Drawer has a new location, and is drawing customers with collectible Hot Wheels and other toys.

The shop, now at 104 W. Washington St., caters to Hot Wheels enthusiasts, recently attracting a customer all the way from Japan, owner Robert Carter said.

Carters’ Junk Drawer has been open for three years. It was a dream of the owner, a longtime collector, after he started with an interest in flea markets. He said he has had an entrepreneurial spirit since he was a child.

“It’s just something I got into when I got older and just started collecting, and it’s something I know,” Carter said.

He now stocks the scale-model cars that are the best-selling toy in the world as of 2021.

Hot Wheels were introduced by entertainment company Mattel in 1968 and now, selling collectible cars can be a lucrative business.

Carter said the most expensive Hot Wheels car he has right now is around $100. He sells another variety for $75

Carters’ Junk Drawer is open Monday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said weekday closing time may move to 5 p.m. later this fall.

In Other News
1
Aiden Clark’s dad begs Springfield, politicians: Stop using son to hate...
2
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
3
Nehemiah Foundation summit to focus on amplifying church impact...
4
Springfield airport to host WWI-replica fly-in event this weekend
5
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.