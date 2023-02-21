X
Cardboard bobsled races at Springfield ice rink: Registration open

News
By , Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

Registration is open for this year’s Cardboard Classic Bobsled Races.

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District (NTPRD) will host the event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at The Chiller Ice Skating Rink, 301, W. Main St.

Teams of one or two people will push a pre-constructed sled while a “pilot” guides it towards the finish line.

All participants must wear clean, dry athletic shoes, and helmets are available and recommended.

Prizes will be awarded for race winners and most creative sled.

The cost to participate is $5 per entry. Teams are limited to only three people per sled allowed on the ice.

The only materials permitted are cardboard, tape, glue, wax, lacquer and paint, which must be dry upon arrival. Wood, plastic or metal are not permitted, including staples. All sleds must have hockey or packing tap lining the bottom of the sled to protect the ice.

For a complete set of rules or to sign up, visit https://ntprd.org/cardboard-classic-bobsled-races/.

