Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project gets $250M more from government

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is one of nine nationally significant projects selected for this first year of the Mega Grant program, the administration said in its release.

“The award also complements the $1.3 billion awarded to the project earlier in 2023 by the FHWA’s Large Bridge Grants program.”

Covered in the funding will be:

Construction of a new bridge alongside the existing Brent Spence Bridge

Rehabilitation and reconfiguration of the existing Brent Spence Bridge

Improvements to an approximately 8-mile interstate corridor serving the bridges

The bridge has been identified as one that creates some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the entire country. It carries Interstates 71 and 75 between Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s.

Three percent of the nation’s GDP is affected by freight travel on the Brent Spence Bridge.

“With funding secured, groundbreaking on the project is anticipated in late 2023 with larger construction activities in 2024. Substantial completion on the project is slated for 2029,” states Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

BRENT SPENCE BRIDGE

Opened in 1963

Designed to carry 80,000 vehicles per day, but currently carries at least double that

Project to have three components: A new companion bridge that will divert traffic from the Brent Spence Bridge, improvements to the existing bridge and reworking I-71/75 on both sides of the Ohio River.

The bridge has officially needed a replacement since at least 1998. That’s when the Federal Highway Administration determined it was no longer accommodating traffic needs.

A groundbreaking for the construction start is expected in 2023 with more heavy construction to begin in 2024.

Source: Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments