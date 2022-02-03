Bengals: NFL says no to Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

“We’ve got an opportunity to put a package together that would include a Super Bowl-type of experience right here in Cincinnati,” Reece said in a meeting Tuesday. “People can come and book hotels and they can come for an entire weekend. They can come on Thursday and leave on Monday.”

While a stadium watch party will not be possible, Aluotto said the county plans to continue coordinating activities and events leading up to and on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure the County is doing everything we can to ensure the best possible fan experience on the day of the game here in town,” said Aluotto.