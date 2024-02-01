Athletes, entertainers to dazzle in all-star Springfield performance

What would happen if you brought street culture to the stage, created a circus-like atmosphere and combined performing artists and athletes? A reinvention of the circus for the 21st Century called the 360 ALLSTARS.

A supercharged urban circus will come to the big top of the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s Kuss Auditorium when the 360 ALLSTARS bring their 10th anniversary tour at 7 p.m. Sunday. The show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center, and tickets are still available.