Athletes, entertainers to dazzle in all-star Springfield performance

What would happen if you brought street culture to the stage, created a circus-like atmosphere and combined performing artists and athletes? A reinvention of the circus for the 21st Century called the 360 ALLSTARS.
A supercharged urban circus will come to the big top of the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s Kuss Auditorium when the 360 ALLSTARS bring their 10th anniversary tour at 7 p.m. Sunday. The show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center, and tickets are still available.
Be prepared for nonstop energy as basketball, BMX bikes, Cyr wheels, breakdancing and acrobatics will be on display from athletic performers, while a live soundtrack and video projections will be added for an all-around sensory experience.
The 360 ALLSTARS have entertained international audiences from Broadway to down under for a decade. With no football games on Sunday, this is a way to get a live-action athletic and live entertainment experience all in one.
HOW TO GO
What: 360 ALLSTARS
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4
Admission: $25-45 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)
More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season/
About the Author