Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Peyton Mounce is the Athlete of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Peyton Mounce is the Athlete of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

Name: Peyton Mounce

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 9

Age: 15

Sports: Soccer and Basketball

Words you live by: Psalm 46:5 – God is within her, she will not fall

Toughest opponent: Shawnee

Biggest influence: My mom and dad

Game-day rituals: I always listen to music before I play

What’s on your bedroom walls: Pictures of my friends and I, and basketball quotes

When I’m bored I like to... watch Marvel, hangout with friends, and make bracelets

Favorite movie: any Marvel movie is good

Favorite TV show: Burn Notice

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken ‘n Noodles

Favorite restaurant: Longhorn

Whose mind would you like to read: my best friend

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas or Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: be able to sing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite team: Kentucky Basketball

Something in the world I’d like to change: no more Covid!

Favorite sports moment: making a no look pass to one of my teammates who then scored a basket

Favorite junk food: Cookie dough ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: My favorite sport is basketball. The best thing about it is I don’t have to think about anything, I can just have fun and play.

