Athlete of the Week Urbana High School

Words you live by: Psalm 46:5 – God is within her, she will not fall

Toughest opponent: Shawnee

Biggest influence: My mom and dad

Game-day rituals: I always listen to music before I play

What’s on your bedroom walls: Pictures of my friends and I, and basketball quotes

When I’m bored I like to... watch Marvel, hangout with friends, and make bracelets

Favorite movie: any Marvel movie is good

Favorite TV show: Burn Notice

Favorite musical artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken ‘n Noodles

Favorite restaurant: Longhorn

Whose mind would you like to read: my best friend

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas or Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: be able to sing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite team: Kentucky Basketball

Something in the world I’d like to change: no more Covid!

Favorite sports moment: making a no look pass to one of my teammates who then scored a basket

Favorite junk food: Cookie dough ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: My favorite sport is basketball. The best thing about it is I don’t have to think about anything, I can just have fun and play.