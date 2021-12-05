Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Name: Preston Jackson
School: Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Cross Country and Track
Claim to fame/honors: 2020 and 2021 XC MVP, 2020 XC 1st team Clark County, 2020 XC 1st team CBC, 2021 track MVP, 2021 track CBC runner-up in the 1600m run and 3200m run, 2021 track regional qualifier, 2021 XC Clark County Champion, 2021 XC CBC runner-up, 2021 XC D1 Regional Qualifier, 4-year scholar athlete.
Words you live by: To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift. (Steve Prefontaine)
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my mom
Race-day rituals: essential oils, stretch, pray
What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures
When I’m bored I like to... run
Favorite movie: Forest Gump
Favorite TV show: Outer Banks
Favorite musical artist: Drake
Favorite book: The One and Only Ivan
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: BJ’s Brewhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Vaughan
Place where you’d love to travel: Oregon
Talent you’d like to have: ability to dunk
Favorite school subject: Psychology
Favorite athlete: Galen Rupp
Favorite team: OSU Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: animal abuse
Favorite sports moment: when our 4x800 relay team came back to win the race at our home meet
Favorite junk food: Ice Cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to run XC and track with my brothers and all of the new friends I have made
