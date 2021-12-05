Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Claim to fame/honors: 2020 and 2021 XC MVP, 2020 XC 1st team Clark County, 2020 XC 1st team CBC, 2021 track MVP, 2021 track CBC runner-up in the 1600m run and 3200m run, 2021 track regional qualifier, 2021 XC Clark County Champion, 2021 XC CBC runner-up, 2021 XC D1 Regional Qualifier, 4-year scholar athlete.

Words you live by: To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift. (Steve Prefontaine)

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mom

Race-day rituals: essential oils, stretch, pray

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures

When I’m bored I like to... run

Favorite movie: Forest Gump

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite book: The One and Only Ivan

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s Brewhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Vaughan

Place where you’d love to travel: Oregon

Talent you’d like to have: ability to dunk

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Favorite athlete: Galen Rupp

Favorite team: OSU Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal abuse

Favorite sports moment: when our 4x800 relay team came back to win the race at our home meet

Favorite junk food: Ice Cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to run XC and track with my brothers and all of the new friends I have made