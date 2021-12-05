springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Preston Jackson is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED
Preston Jackson is the Athlete of the Week from Tecumseh High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

Name: Preston Jackson

School: Tecumseh High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Cross Country and Track

Claim to fame/honors: 2020 and 2021 XC MVP, 2020 XC 1st team Clark County, 2020 XC 1st team CBC, 2021 track MVP, 2021 track CBC runner-up in the 1600m run and 3200m run, 2021 track regional qualifier, 2021 XC Clark County Champion, 2021 XC CBC runner-up, 2021 XC D1 Regional Qualifier, 4-year scholar athlete.

Words you live by: To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift. (Steve Prefontaine)

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mom

Race-day rituals: essential oils, stretch, pray

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio State pictures

When I’m bored I like to... run

Favorite movie: Forest Gump

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: Drake

Favorite book: The One and Only Ivan

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: BJ’s Brewhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Coach Vaughan

Place where you’d love to travel: Oregon

Talent you’d like to have: ability to dunk

Favorite school subject: Psychology

Favorite athlete: Galen Rupp

Favorite team: OSU Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal abuse

Favorite sports moment: when our 4x800 relay team came back to win the race at our home meet

Favorite junk food: Ice Cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: getting to run XC and track with my brothers and all of the new friends I have made

