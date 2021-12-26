Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark CTC

Name: Courtney Hartley
School: Northwestern High School/Springfield Clark CTC
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Softball, Cheerleading
Claim to fame/honors: named to honor roll every year in my whole high school career, Varsity Cheerleading (sophomore to senior year), Varsity Softball (sophomore to senior year), accepted to the Dean’s List, National and Technical Honor society member, CBC champion
Words you live by: It’s the will, not the skill.
Toughest opponent: myself
Biggest influence: my mother
Game-day rituals: hanging out with my team before and listening to our game day playlists on our way to the games.
What’s on your bedroom walls: trophies hanging on my walls and my favorite sports teams
When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends, help within the community and go shopping with my friends
Favorite movie: The Game Plan
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Alan Jackson
Favorite book: Everything I never told you
Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: Lebron James
Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas
Talent you’d like to have: the ability to read people’s minds
Favorite school subject: my Lab class- EMT
Favorite athlete: Lebron James
Favorite team: Lakers
Something in the world I’d like to change: world hunger
Favorite sports moment: when I dove for a ball unexpectedly right into the fence and actually caught the ball
Favorite junk food: homemade cookies
Best thing about your favorite sport: the friendship
