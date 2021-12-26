Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark CTC

Courtney Hartley is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School/Springfield Clark CTC. CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Courtney Hartley is the Athlete of the Week from Northwestern High School/Springfield Clark CTC. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Name: Courtney Hartley

School: Northwestern High School/Springfield Clark CTC

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Softball, Cheerleading

Claim to fame/honors: named to honor roll every year in my whole high school career, Varsity Cheerleading (sophomore to senior year), Varsity Softball (sophomore to senior year), accepted to the Dean’s List, National and Technical Honor society member, CBC champion

Words you live by: It’s the will, not the skill.

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mother

Game-day rituals: hanging out with my team before and listening to our game day playlists on our way to the games.

What’s on your bedroom walls: trophies hanging on my walls and my favorite sports teams

When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends, help within the community and go shopping with my friends

Favorite movie: The Game Plan

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Alan Jackson

Favorite book: Everything I never told you

Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Lebron James

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas

Talent you’d like to have: the ability to read people’s minds

Favorite school subject: my Lab class- EMT

Favorite athlete: Lebron James

Favorite team: Lakers

Something in the world I’d like to change: world hunger

Favorite sports moment: when I dove for a ball unexpectedly right into the fence and actually caught the ball

Favorite junk food: homemade cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: the friendship

In Other News
1
Student of the Week Springfield-Clark CTC
2
Xenia judge to be seated on court that serves Clark, Champaign counties
3
Clark State to hold auditions for spring production
4
Habitat for Humanity focuses on home repairs in Springfield, hopes to...
5
Larry Humphrey & Friends concert to add Christmas night cheer

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top