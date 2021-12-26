Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark CTC

Claim to fame/honors: named to honor roll every year in my whole high school career, Varsity Cheerleading (sophomore to senior year), Varsity Softball (sophomore to senior year), accepted to the Dean’s List, National and Technical Honor society member, CBC champion

Words you live by: It’s the will, not the skill.

Toughest opponent: myself

Biggest influence: my mother

Game-day rituals: hanging out with my team before and listening to our game day playlists on our way to the games.

What’s on your bedroom walls: trophies hanging on my walls and my favorite sports teams

When I’m bored I like to… hangout with my friends, help within the community and go shopping with my friends

Favorite movie: The Game Plan

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Alan Jackson

Favorite book: Everything I never told you

Favorite home-cooked meal: chicken and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: Lebron James

Place where you’d love to travel: Bahamas

Talent you’d like to have: the ability to read people’s minds

Favorite school subject: my Lab class- EMT

Favorite athlete: Lebron James

Favorite team: Lakers

Something in the world I’d like to change: world hunger

Favorite sports moment: when I dove for a ball unexpectedly right into the fence and actually caught the ball

Favorite junk food: homemade cookies

Best thing about your favorite sport: the friendship