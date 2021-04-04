Athlete of the Week Shawnee High School

Claim to fame/honors: 1st team all State in Football, All CBC in football and basketball

Words you live by: +2

Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder

Biggest influence: Ally, my sister

Game-day rituals: always tie left shoe first

What’s on your bedroom walls: team photos and a couple individual awards

When I’m bored I like to ... play video games

Favorite movie: Sandlot

Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler

Favorite TV show: Ozark

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Million Dollar Throw

Favorite home-cooked meal: Beef ‘n noodles

Favorite restaurant: McKenzie River

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai

Talent you’d like to have: have a good singing voice

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite team: Michigan

Favorite sports moment: going back to back regional finals

Favorite junk food: Doritos

Best thing about your favorite sport: seeing my brothers everyday