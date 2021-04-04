X

Athlete of the Week Shawnee High School

Drew Mitch is the Athlete of the Week from Shawnee High School. CONTRIBUTED
Drew Mitch is the Athlete of the Week from Shawnee High School. CONTRIBUTED

News | 1 hour ago
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Drew Mitch

School: Shawnee High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: 1st team all State in Football, All CBC in football and basketball

Words you live by: +2

Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder

Biggest influence: Ally, my sister

Game-day rituals: always tie left shoe first

What’s on your bedroom walls: team photos and a couple individual awards

When I’m bored I like to ... play video games

Favorite movie: Sandlot

Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler

Favorite TV show: Ozark

Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs

Favorite book: Million Dollar Throw

Favorite home-cooked meal: Beef ‘n noodles

Favorite restaurant: McKenzie River

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai

Talent you’d like to have: have a good singing voice

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite team: Michigan

Favorite sports moment: going back to back regional finals

Favorite junk food: Doritos

Best thing about your favorite sport: seeing my brothers everyday

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.