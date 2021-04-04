Athlete of the Week Shawnee High School

Name: Drew Mitch
School: Shawnee High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Football, Basketball, Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: 1st team all State in Football, All CBC in football and basketball
Words you live by: +2
Toughest opponent: Jonathan Alder
Biggest influence: Ally, my sister
Game-day rituals: always tie left shoe first
What’s on your bedroom walls: team photos and a couple individual awards
When I’m bored I like to ... play video games
Favorite movie: Sandlot
Person who would play you in a movie: Adam Sandler
Favorite TV show: Ozark
Favorite musical artist: Luke Combs
Favorite book: Million Dollar Throw
Favorite home-cooked meal: Beef ‘n noodles
Favorite restaurant: McKenzie River
Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs
Place where you’d love to travel: Dubai
Talent you’d like to have: have a good singing voice
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite team: Michigan
Favorite sports moment: going back to back regional finals
Favorite junk food: Doritos
Best thing about your favorite sport: seeing my brothers everyday