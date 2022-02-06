Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Justus Channels
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: Senior
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball and Track
Claim to fame/honors: MBC athlete of the year (track), MBC all league 2nd team 2x (basketball), long jump state qualifier and 6th place in state 4x4
Words you live by: “It’ll work out for your good.”
Toughest opponent: My brother
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Pray and meditate, and I always watch Devin Booker highlights
What’s on your bedroom walls: Verses, achievements, and art pieces of mine
When I’m bored I like to… play basketball or hang out with my family/friends/girlfriend
Favorite movie: Black Panther
Person who would play you in a movie: Will Smith
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musical artist: Chandler Moore
Favorite book: The Action Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill
Whose mind would you like to read: My dog’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Brazil
Talent you’d like to have: Spiderman’s powers
Favorite school subject: Bible
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite team: Lakers
Something in the world I’d like to change: Racism
Favorite sports moment: When my brother and I got to go to state for his senior year
Favorite junk food: Motts Fruit snacks
Best thing about your favorite sport: The best thing about basketball is that it can be what I need it to be (therapeutic, just fun, an outlet etc.)
