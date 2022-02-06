Hamburger icon
Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Justus Channels is the Athlete of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Justus Channels

School: Emmanuel Christian Academy

Grade: Senior

Age: 17

Sports: Basketball and Track

Claim to fame/honors: MBC athlete of the year (track), MBC all league 2nd team 2x (basketball), long jump state qualifier and 6th place in state 4x4

Words you live by: “It’ll work out for your good.”

Toughest opponent: My brother

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Pray and meditate, and I always watch Devin Booker highlights

What’s on your bedroom walls: Verses, achievements, and art pieces of mine

When I’m bored I like to… play basketball or hang out with my family/friends/girlfriend

Favorite movie: Black Panther

Person who would play you in a movie: Will Smith

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musical artist: Chandler Moore

Favorite book: The Action Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: BD’s Mongolian Grill

Whose mind would you like to read: My dog’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Brazil

Talent you’d like to have: Spiderman’s powers

Favorite school subject: Bible

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant

Favorite team: Lakers

Something in the world I’d like to change: Racism

Favorite sports moment: When my brother and I got to go to state for his senior year

Favorite junk food: Motts Fruit snacks

Best thing about your favorite sport: The best thing about basketball is that it can be what I need it to be (therapeutic, just fun, an outlet etc.)

