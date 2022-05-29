Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Jacob Kittles
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Sports: Cross Country, Track, Basketball, Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: making it to State in Cross Country and Track, Clark County, and Metro Buckeye Conference Champion for Cross Country, played in the district final Basketball game at Vandalia Butler
Words you live by: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
Toughest opponent: Preston Jackson
Biggest influence: my Dad
Game-day rituals: staying hydrated, listening to music, and talking with friends
What’s on your bedroom walls: medals
When I’m bored I like to: run, workout, play video games, and fly my drone
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump
Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Renolds
Favorite TV show: Drake and Josh
Favorite musical artist: AC/DC
Favorite book: my Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s beef and noodles
Favorite restaurant: Casa Del Sabor
Whose mind would you like to read: my teachers
Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo Japan
Talent you’d like to have: dunk a basketball
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Eliud Kipchoge
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices
Favorite sports moment: making it to State in Cross Country my senior year
Favorite junk food: Mike and Ike’s
Best thing about your favorite sport: Summer running
