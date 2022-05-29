Athlete of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Claim to fame/honors: making it to State in Cross Country and Track, Clark County, and Metro Buckeye Conference Champion for Cross Country, played in the district final Basketball game at Vandalia Butler

Words you live by: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

Toughest opponent: Preston Jackson

Biggest influence: my Dad

Game-day rituals: staying hydrated, listening to music, and talking with friends

What’s on your bedroom walls: medals

When I’m bored I like to: run, workout, play video games, and fly my drone

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Person who would play you in a movie: Ryan Renolds

Favorite TV show: Drake and Josh

Favorite musical artist: AC/DC

Favorite book: my Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: my mom’s beef and noodles

Favorite restaurant: Casa Del Sabor

Whose mind would you like to read: my teachers

Place where you’d love to travel: Tokyo Japan

Talent you’d like to have: dunk a basketball

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Eliud Kipchoge

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: gas prices

Favorite sports moment: making it to State in Cross Country my senior year

Favorite junk food: Mike and Ike’s

Best thing about your favorite sport: Summer running