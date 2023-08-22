Area schools, Ohio governor, others offer support to Northwestern after fatal bus crash

Several school districts and public agencies, plus the state’s governor, offered support for the Northwestern Local School District community after a fatal school bus crash Tuesday on the first day of school.

A Northwestern elementary school bus that had 52 students and one driver aboard overturned Tuesday morning in a crash involving an oncoming vehicle, leaving one student dead and dozens of others injured.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine posted on Facebook, sending prayers to all involved.

“This morning’s school bus accident in Clark County is truly heartbreaking. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to everyone on the bus, as well as their families, peers and teachers,” he said.

Several local schools, including Springfield City, Clark-Shawnee Local, Tecumseh Local and Graham Local, took to Facebook in support of Northwestern, sending them prayers and condolences. Northwestern Strong posts were made across social media.

“Our Springfield Wildcat Family is thinking of our friends in the Northwestern School District today and throughout the year ahead,” the Springfield City School District posted.

“Tecumseh Local Schools would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Northwestern School District and community during this difficult time. Our hearts are with you,” Tecumseh posted.

Clark-Shawnee posted, “Today, our hearts and thoughts are with the Northwestern staff, students and community. The Shawnee family stands with you.”

Graham Local Schools also posted their thoughts and prayers were with the Northwestern staff, students and community as well.

Many community members also took to Facebook, leaving comments and sending prayers to the school district and those involved in the crash.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt posted a message that asked for prayers “as our deputies and school system continue to respond to the Northwestern bus crash scene on 41. Please pray for the terrified children, mothers and fathers, grandparents and friends on this first day of school. Pray for our school leaders, teachers, counselors, bus drivers and administrators. Please pray for their wisdom, safety and recovery.”

Multiple members of the Lawrenceville community Facebook page expressed sorrow and posted messages of support for their community.

Northwestern Local Schools was beginning classes Tuesday for the 2023-24 year.

The accident happened about 8:14 a.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County.

The student who died at the scene was ejected from the bus during the crash, and 23 others were transported to local hospitals. The school bus driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The school bus was traveling west when a 2010 Honda Odyssey headed east went left of center and into the path of the oncoming school bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling onto its side.

Northwestern shared on their Facebook some transportation updates regarding student pick up today and for students who attend Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) for tomorrow.

The district posted that if transportation is needed to CTC or STEM on Wednesday, they will need to self-transport or catch the shuttle in the morning at the back of the high school between 7 and 7:10 a.m. because the bus will leave at 7:15 a.m. For questions, call 937-964-1672.