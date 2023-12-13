Area law enforcement, health agencies receive $215K to reduce traffic fatalities

Local law enforcement and health agencies received a combined total of almost $215,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation to improve community safety and to reduce impaired driving and enforce traffic laws.

The Springfield Division of Police received more than $51,000, while the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received more than $86,000. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received more than $20,000, and the Clark County Combined Health District was awarded $55,000.

“SPD has identified that impaired driving and improper seatbelt use are impacting the safety and welfare of the Springfield community, and funding received from this grant will aid SPD in increasing enforcement of these incidents,” community information coordinator for Springfield Valerie Lough said in a release.

According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, these grants are awarded in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths across the state.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 there were 1,178 traffic deaths in Ohio. The current fatality rate is 1.09 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

