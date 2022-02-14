Area firefighters battling flames that burn quicker with thicker smoke

Explore Dayton man killed in Xenia Avenue house fire identified

After fighting the fire on Xenia Avenue, Dayton Fire Department District Chief David Wright said the fire was very hot and caused damage to the firefighter’s suits. He said the home was made of brick which kept in more heat.

“We had a lot of heat throughout that whole first floor when we first arrived,” Wright said, adding that it was able to extend to other areas of the home. “Now the counterpart to that is there is not as much wood to burn. But there is plenty of content in the house and content today generates a lot more heat than they did in days past.”

New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty said the smoke firefighters encounter now is also different. He said smoke is darker and thicker than before and firefighters are using technology to help tame those flames.

“There’s less visibility,” Trusty said. “We have thermal imaging cameras that you can take in the pitch-black dark and we can point it in the area and it will show the fire and if there is a victim inside.”

French said that studies have shown that generally, temperatures in fires have not increased greatly, but the speed at which a fire burns has.

Trusty and French said their departments focus on ventilation and rapid water application when possible.

The fire officials also said it’s important for homeowners take precautions and make a plan to escape a structure fire. Smoke detectors should be placed throughout a home and fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide alarms will also increase safety.

They also recommended that residents sleep with their door closed because some bedroom doors can protect a room from smoke and fire for up to 20 minutes - giving a person more time to escape.