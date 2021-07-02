After spike, daily COVID cases plunge Friday in Ohio

The number of new coronavirus cases plunged for Friday after a spike the previous day.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, nearly 400 fewer new cases than the 579 reported Thursday, which was double the state’s 21-day case average. The 21-day daily case average as of Friday is 270 .
The state’s total coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began is 1,112,088.
As of Friday, 5,584,654 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,205,937 have finished it.
The ODH reported 47.78% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.54% completed the vaccine.
To find local vaccination clinics, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.