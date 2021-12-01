78-year-old Urbana woman dies in 2-car crash

Ruth Thomas was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on state Route 4 approaching the intersection with East Hickory Grove Road. When she reached the intersection around 3:30 p.m., the Honda continued through the stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honda came to rest off the roadway in the yard of a private residence.