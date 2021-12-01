springfield-news-sun logo
78-year-old Urbana woman dies in 2-car crash

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
53 minutes ago

A 78-year-old Urbana woman died Tuesday afternoon in a two-car crash in Urbana Twp.

Ruth Thomas was driving a 2015 Honda Accord west on state Route 4 approaching the intersection with East Hickory Grove Road. When she reached the intersection around 3:30 p.m., the Honda continued through the stop sign and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honda came to rest off the roadway in the yard of a private residence.

The Chevrolet, driven by 24-year-old Harlea Thompson of Urbana, struck a utility pole and caught fire, deputies said.

Both drivers were taken to Urbana Mercy Hospital, where Thomas was pronounced dead.

Thompson was flown to an area hospital, and her condition was not available.

The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

