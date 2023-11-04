5 shot Friday night in Cincinnati, 1 dead

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and multiple people, including juveniles, have been shot Friday night in the West End, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

Theetge said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. by Wade and Jones streets near Laurel Playground.

The one person dead is a male, but Theetge could not confirm their identity or age.

Of the five other victims, she said their injuries are of varying level of severity. The victims either went to UC Medical Center or Cincinnati Children’s, Theetge said.

Theetge said at least two juveniles were involved but didn’t specify what their ages are. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital told WCPO 9 that they have three children with gunshot wounds that are “critical but stable.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable in our city,” Theetge said. “Unacceptable.”

A WCPO crew on scene said they saw multiple people calling out to CPD asking about family members.