5 people transported after Springfield Twp. crash involving 2 vehicles

47 minutes ago
Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Clark County.

The crash happened on U.S. 40 and New Carlisle Pike in Springfield Twp., and both roads were closed.

Drivers of both vehicles had to be rescued from the vehicles.

Five people, including three adults and two juveniles, were transported to hospitals, according to Springfield Twp. fire officials.

The details surrounding the crash were unknown.

The Springfield News-Sun will update this story as we learn more.

