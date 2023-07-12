$3.6 million Clark County mental health facility gets funding

More than $3.6 million will go toward a new mental health urgent care and transitional facility, providing 24-hour care for community members experiencing mental health issues and substance use withdrawal.

According to a release from the Clark County Commission, McKinley Hall will lead the facility, which will be located at the former Mercy Health - Springfield Heart House on East High street and will have six crisis stabilization beds — three for withdrawal management and three for mental health crises. It will also have 10 recovery housing beds.

Facilities for men and women will be separate, and renovations are expected to begin later this year. Funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

McKinley Hall Chief Executive Officer Wendy Doolittle said in the release that the facility will address numerous issues with 24-hour oversight and assistance.

“There is a significant gap in services available for Clark County residents with mental health and substance use disorders, particularly when it comes to accessing resources round the clock,” Doolittle said. “Many individuals who experience overdoses may not choose to go to the hospital but could benefit from being transported to a facility specifically designed to initiate the withdrawal management process. Additionally, there is an issue when residents no longer meet the criteria for psychiatric hospitalization but still require a supportive environment before returning home.”

County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said in the release that the investment shows how “serious we are about eradicating drug abuse in our community.”

“Addiction is not only costly for families, but for law enforcement, the justice system, social services and taxpayers, and we’re committed to meeting those struggling at the time when they’re ready to receive help,” Flax Wilt said.

Mercy Health will sell the Heart House for $250,000 — a reduced price — as part of its community philanthropy initiative, according to the release.

The idea for the facility came from discussions from the OneOhio Committee about projects that could be funded through its opioid settlement funds.

“We express our gratitude for the county commissioners’ dedicated endeavors in tackling the mental health and substance use disorder crises affecting our community,” Doolittle said. “Any measures taken to prevent or intervene when someone is on the verge of losing control will undoubtedly bring immense benefits to the individual, our community and the systems supporting it.”