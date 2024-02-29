3 Clark County schools reopen after storms, some busing disrupted

Clark-Shawnee Local, the Northeastern school campus and Southeastern Local had all closed, but reopened for school today.

“We are grateful for the first responders who are assisting members of our community who have been directly impacted by (Wednesday) morning’s storms,” said Clark-Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn said in an update on its website.

Although school reopened, the buses are still unable to access parts of the district because of the ongoing road closures and debris, so families who live in those restricted areas were contacted by the Transportation Department.

Kuhn said many people have already reached out asking how they can help community members impacted, so he has been in contact with the Clark County EMA who are advising that anyone willing to provide donations should contact 211, the United Way Info Line, for information.

Northeastern also reopened today after Superintendent John Kronour said they had been in close contact with local officials and monitoring the situation.

“We understand that the recent tornado and resulting road closures have caused significant disruptions for our community, and our hearts go out to those who have been displaced by the storm,” he said in a message to families.

Although many roads have been cleared, Kronour said transportation services may be restricted in some areas on the Northeastern side of the district. Families were asked to bring their child to school or to a neighboring bus stop if their bus was unable to reach them, but they “understand that this may not be possible for some families.”

Southeastern also was open today.