3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash

32 minutes ago
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Harmony Twp., Clark County, injured one child and three adults early Sunday morning and closed the highway for more than two hours.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash around 2:01 a.m. on Interstate 70 near mile post 65, according to the patrol.

A wrong-way driver led to a three-vehicle crash, OSHP said. Three adults and one juvenile were transported to area hospitals with none-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about 2.5 hours and have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers.

