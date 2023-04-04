2 students from Springfield selected for OSU undergraduate award

After graduation, Milliron plans to either become a high school teacher of agriculture in Illinois or pursue a master’s degree in agricultural education at OSU.

Sanders, who transferred to OSU after receiving an associate’s degree at Clark State College, is an animal sciences major with an animal bioscience specialization in the Department of Animal Sciences.

She has pursued a summer research program at the University of Missouri, where she worked on two beef cattle nutrition projects and then conducted her final undergraduate research project at OSU with animal scientist Jeffery Firkins; participated in co-curricular competitions such as the intercollegiate Dairy Challenge, where her team placed in the top three in state and regional competitions; was a member and in a leadership positions in the Animal Science Community Alliance, Collegiate 4-H at OSU, CFAES Ambassador, Peer Mentoring and Learning Community, and BuckeyeThon.

After graduation, Sanders plans to pursue a graduate degree in animal nutrition, focusing on dairy cow nutrition. She then hopes to become a dairy nutritionist and/or work as a researcher in the dairy industry through a company’s research and development department.

The two were both nominated by faculty and staff who felt they represented the awards attributes of academic, disciplinary and professional excellence. For more information on the other student awardees, visit go.osu.edu/CFAES2023DSA.

In fall 2022, there were 2,248 undergraduate students in CFAES pursing bachelor of science degrees in 22 majors. To learn more about the program, visit go.osu.edu/B4V2.