2 injured in fiery Clark County crash

Troopers said the vehicle with two occupants hit a tree and was on fire. The passenger had minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The patrol said the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and was later found. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies also were at the scene at the Pleasant Twp. crash.

It is unknown what led up to the accident.

No one is in custody, the patrol said Sunday morning.

We will update as we learn more.