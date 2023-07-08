X

2 injured in crash between motorcycle and pickup truck in Clark County

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County’s Bethel Twp. just as Friday night was turning to Saturday morning.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and emergency crews from multiple Clark County jurisdictions were dispatched after 11:50 p.m. on reports of a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle along Cedar Road and Lake Road, according to OSHP.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said. The motorcycle’s passenger sustained minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and additional details are not yet available. The incident occurred in the Crystal Lakes area, between Park Layne and Medway.

We will update as we learn more.

