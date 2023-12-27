160 years ago, Springfield cemetery used dynamite to make vault for winter deaths

Nearly 160 years ago, during Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum’s first year, workers used dynamite to create a cave to hold bodies of residents who died in the winter months but could not be buried until the spring thawed the ground.
The photo above, taken in late 1987, shows the vault.
It was named “Machpelah” after the burial place of the Patriarchs near Hebron south of Jerusalem, according to research from the Clark County Historical Society. The vault in Ferncliff was built at a cost of $914.26 and was created by “blasting out of the solid ledge situated at a beautiful and romantic spot on the bank of Lagonda.”
The photo below, taken this week, shows the vault is still located in Ferncliff Cemetery, however, the entrance has been bricked shut.